Dr. David Borcicky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
David Borcicky Dpm2152 Airport Blvd Ste 106, Mobile, AL 36606 (251) 476-3338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I first went to see Dr, Borcicky while struggling with planters fasciitis. He taped my foot and I was instantly out of severe pain without any drugs. 25 years of seeing ortho docs and I never once had this offered as a treatment. I healed in about 3 months using the tape and stretching. At that same visit he saw when I walked that I was dealing with Pain in my left knee. He found that my left leg was shorter than my right.He gave me a small lift to try in my shoe and within 3 days, the pain in my knee was almost gone. He told me about the custom orthotics that he could build for me. I like the fact that he makes plaster casts of my feet and creates my orthotics from that. I ordered a pair and it only took 2 visits to perfect the fit. Over the last 9 months I have seen my quality of life improve greatly. I just got my second pair today and I highly recommend this Dr. if you have foot or pain issues in your lower extremities. It's an old school office doing good things!
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1790850139
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Borcicky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borcicky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Borcicky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Borcicky has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Borcicky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
