Dr. Borislow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Borislow, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Borislow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL.
Dr. Borislow works at
West Coast Endoscopy Center616 E St Ste A, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 443-2920
Clearwater Endoscopy Center401 Corbett St Ste 220, Belleair, FL 33756 Directions (727) 443-2920
Gastroenterology Consultants of Clearwater508 Jeffords St Ste D, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 443-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The staff and Dr. Borislow take the time to answer any questions or concerns I had. thanks
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1003809419
- Duke University Hospital
- Muhlenberg College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Borislow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borislow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borislow has seen patients for Barrett's Esophagus, Diarrhea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borislow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Borislow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borislow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borislow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borislow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.