Dr. David Borislow, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (56)
Overview

Dr. David Borislow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. 

Dr. Borislow works at West Coast Endoscopy Center in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Belleair, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Barrett's Esophagus, Diarrhea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Coast Endoscopy Center
    616 E St Ste A, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 443-2920
  2. 2
    Clearwater Endoscopy Center
    401 Corbett St Ste 220, Belleair, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 443-2920
  3. 3
    Gastroenterology Consultants of Clearwater
    508 Jeffords St Ste D, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 443-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Barrett's Esophagus
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Barrett's Esophagus
Diarrhea
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Pipefitters
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 08, 2021
    The staff and Dr. Borislow take the time to answer any questions or concerns I had. thanks
    Joe Esposito — Dec 08, 2021
    About Dr. David Borislow, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003809419
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Muhlenberg College
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Borislow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borislow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borislow has seen patients for Barrett's Esophagus, Diarrhea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borislow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Borislow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borislow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borislow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borislow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

