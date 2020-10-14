Dr. David Bot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bot, MD
Overview
Dr. David Bot, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Locations
David Bot. MD201 W North River Dr Ste 520, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 381-5196
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Bot's for over 20 years. Prior to seeing him, I had been over-medicated and had a trust issue with psychiatrists. Dr. Bot discovered my depression was not genetic but rather was caused by events in my life and weaned me off one of the medications I had been taking for 20 years which I did not need and which had adverse side effects. He has also counseled me on relationship issues with my family and more recently a narcissistic boss. I trust his judgment completely and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Bot, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bot accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bot has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Bot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.