See All Psychiatrists in Spokane, WA
Dr. David Bot, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Bot, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (50)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Bot, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Bot works at Psychiatric Clinic Of Spokane in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    David Bot. MD
    201 W North River Dr Ste 520, Spokane, WA 99201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 381-5196

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bot?

    Oct 14, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Bot's for over 20 years. Prior to seeing him, I had been over-medicated and had a trust issue with psychiatrists. Dr. Bot discovered my depression was not genetic but rather was caused by events in my life and weaned me off one of the medications I had been taking for 20 years which I did not need and which had adverse side effects. He has also counseled me on relationship issues with my family and more recently a narcissistic boss. I trust his judgment completely and I highly recommend him.
    Joan K. — Oct 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Bot, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Bot, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bot to family and friends

    Dr. Bot's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bot

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Bot, MD.

    About Dr. David Bot, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578789335
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Ariz
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Bot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bot accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bot works at Psychiatric Clinic Of Spokane in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bot’s profile.

    Dr. Bot has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Bot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Bot, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.