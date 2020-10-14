Overview

Dr. David Bot, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Bot works at Psychiatric Clinic Of Spokane in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.