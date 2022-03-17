Overview of Dr. David Bridgers, MD

Dr. David Bridgers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Bridgers works at Three Rivers Medical Associates in Irmo, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.