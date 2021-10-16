See All General Surgeons in Huntington, NY
Dr. David Buchin, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (43)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Buchin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Buchin works at Long Island Obesity Surgery P.C. in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Obesity Surgery P.C.
    224 Wall St Ste 101, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 351-2024
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 16, 2021
    Dr. David Buchin is the best. His weight loss surgery helped me lose over 100 lbs. which I have kept off for four years now. Dr. Buchin was very helpful at every step of the process as was his staff. I highly recommend him.
    Todd — Oct 16, 2021
    About Dr. David Buchin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417052242
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Westchester Medical Center- Minimally Invasive Institute of NY and Bariatric Surgery
    Residency
    • Northshore Long Island Jewish Health System
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Buchin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Buchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Buchin works at Long Island Obesity Surgery P.C. in Huntington, NY.

    Dr. Buchin has seen patients for Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchin, there are benefits to both methods.

