Dr. David Buchin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Buchin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Buchin works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Obesity Surgery P.C.224 Wall St Ste 101, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-2024Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. David Buchin is the best. His weight loss surgery helped me lose over 100 lbs. which I have kept off for four years now. Dr. Buchin was very helpful at every step of the process as was his staff. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Buchin, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1417052242
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center- Minimally Invasive Institute of NY and Bariatric Surgery
- Northshore Long Island Jewish Health System
- New York Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchin works at
