Dr. David Buerger, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Buerger, MD

Dr. David Buerger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and Warren General Hospital.

Dr. Buerger works at Pittsburgh Oculoplastic Assocs in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buerger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pittsburgh Oculoplastic Assocs
    6001 Stonewood Dr Ste 304, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-4220
  2. 2
    Pittsburgh Oculoplastic Associates Ltd
    5750 Centre Ave Ste 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-4220
  3. 3
    Pediatric Ophthalmology of Erie Inc.
    128 W 12th St Ste 301, Erie, PA 16501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-4220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • Warren General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 22, 2021
    Good explanation- corrected an eye issue I was born with and assumed I would have forever. VERY PLEASED!!!
    TRM — Dec 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. David Buerger, MD
    About Dr. David Buerger, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730160631
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hosp
    • UPMC Mercy
    • Wash U, School of Medicine
