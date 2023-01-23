Dr. David Burday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Burday, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Dr. Burday's Office Locations
Advanced Urology Institute2000 Centre Pointe Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 632-4183
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burday my doctor for 20 years. I have found him to be thorough and thoughtful in his approach, and reluctant to take invasive action unless convinced that is only viable treatment option. Both smart and to the point, he is exactly what i want in a doctor.
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Burday has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.