Dr. David Bushore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bushore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bushore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Bushore, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Northwest.
Dr. Bushore works at
Locations
-
1
Balcones Dermatology Associates PA7800 N Mopac Expy Ste 315, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 459-4869
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bushore?
Having seen five dermatologists in my 72 years, Dr. Bushore has provided the most successful advice and care, period. I feel fortunate that I found his practice.
About Dr. David Bushore, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1568461036
Education & Certifications
- University of TN
- University of TN
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bushore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bushore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bushore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bushore works at
Dr. Bushore has seen patients for Intertrigo, Warts and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bushore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bushore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bushore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bushore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bushore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.