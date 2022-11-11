Dr. David Casper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Casper, MD
Overview
Dr. David Casper, MD is a Dermatologist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Casper works at
Locations
-
1
Alliant Dermatology PA8620 E COUNTY ROAD 466, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 399-7295Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Alliant Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center1050 Old Camp Rd Ste 150, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 399-7295
-
3
Alliant Dermatology340 Heald Way Ste 216, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions
-
4
Alliant Dermatology PA8620a E County Road 466, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 399-7295
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Pipefitters
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casper?
Provides excellent care. Knowledgeable. Explains everything very well.
About Dr. David Casper, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1164614004
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University of Iowa
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casper works at
Dr. Casper has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Casper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.