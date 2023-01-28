Dr. David Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Chan, MD
Dr. David Chan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
-
1
Physical Medicine and Pain Consultants LLC1790 E Venice Ave Ste 102, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 485-1505
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
I went in for my trigger finger surgery and I hated the numbing shot so he talked me through it and relaxed me! He is brilliant, fast and answered all my questions! I HIGHLY recommend him to everyone!!!!
About Dr. David Chan, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1114129236
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Hand Ctr-Thomas Jefferson U
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Florida
- Florida International University - Physical Therapy
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
