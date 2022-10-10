Overview of Dr. David Chan, MD

Dr. David Chan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at Cancer Care Associates Medical Group Inc in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.