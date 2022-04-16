Dr. David Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Easley Orthopaedic Clinic704 N A St, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 859-4480
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Dr. Chang saved my husband’s life. He was able to get him where he needed to be for a liver transplant. He is an outstanding doctor and truly cares about his patients. We trust his advice with all our health concerns.
About Dr. David Chang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1487638581
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hospital System
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Internal Medicine
