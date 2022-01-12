Overview of Dr. David Cicerchia, MD

Dr. David Cicerchia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Cicerchia works at Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Attleboro, MA, North Smithfield, RI, Lincoln, RI and Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.