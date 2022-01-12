Dr. David Cicerchia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cicerchia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cicerchia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Cicerchia, MD
Dr. David Cicerchia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Cicerchia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cicerchia's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedics Ri Inc.588 PAWTUCKET AVE, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 722-2400
-
2
Orthopedic Group Inc16 Hillside Ave, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-4450
-
3
Physiotherapy Associates594 Great Rd, North Smithfield, RI 02896 Directions (401) 722-2400Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med6 Blackstone Valley Pl Ste 530, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 334-3700
-
5
Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med905 VICTORY HWY, North Smithfield, RI 02896 Directions (401) 722-2400
-
6
Care New England Department of Orthopedic Surgery100 BUTLER DR, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 729-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Providers
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cicerchia?
I don't know how this Surgeon could ever get a negative review. I had no problems, gave me my options, and I took the surgery. It is a good thing I got my L3 to L5 operated on because my left leg problem was causing me life threatening situations. The terrible herniated disc was preventing me from walking and causing nerve organ failure. Dr. Cicerchia literally saved my life! Can't ask for more! I am walking and jogging again and with no physical problems with my back or left leg. I work out at the club again, as well, and do aerobics and moderate weights which, without surgery, I would not.
About Dr. David Cicerchia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1386699064
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hosp
- Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cicerchia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cicerchia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cicerchia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cicerchia works at
Dr. Cicerchia has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cicerchia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cicerchia speaks Portuguese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cicerchia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cicerchia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cicerchia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cicerchia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.