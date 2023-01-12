Dr. David Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Clark, MD
Dr. David Clark, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Johnson County Neurology12140 Nall Ave Ste 230, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 386-2855Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Too often I encounter specialists that are arrogant or have no bedside manner. That was not the case with Dr. Clark. My PCP referred me to Dr. Clark and I'm lucky she did. He spent time listening to me and my story and was able to diagnose me. But he was also willing to acknowledge that there were treatment options available that he couldn't offer. He graciously provided a referral to another neurologist and even gave me the option to do my own research and find a specialist of my choosing. He then provided me with a referral to that office as well. His willingness to take care of a patient even if that meant sending them somewhere else was a breath of fresh air.
About Dr. David Clark, MD
- Neurology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Cincinnati, OH
- University Hospital Cincinnati, OH
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
