Overview of Dr. David Close, MD

Dr. David Close, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Hospital Plainview and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Close works at Joe Arrington Cancer Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.