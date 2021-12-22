Dr. David Close, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Close is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Close, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Hospital Plainview and Covenant Medical Center.
Texas Tech Physicians4101 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Hospital Plainview
- Covenant Medical Center
Yes I would recommend him he's Amazing doctor
- Medical Oncology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1326002130
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Close has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Close accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Close has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Close has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Close on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Close. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Close.
