Dr. David Cort, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cort, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Cort works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic Digestive Disease615 S New Ballas Rd # 1200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-2880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cort has done 2 colonoscopies for me, and I love the way he talks to me about the results of the procedure. He is very reassuring, kind and personable. I will go to him this year for my third colonoscopy.
About Dr. David Cort, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology, Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cort accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cort works at
Dr. Cort has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cort on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cort speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cort. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cort.
