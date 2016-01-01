Overview of Dr. David Covall, MD

Dr. David Covall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Covall works at Ear Nose and Throat of Georgia Network LLC in Cumming, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.