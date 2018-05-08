Dr. David Cozzolino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cozzolino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cozzolino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Cozzolino, MD
Dr. David Cozzolino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Cozzolino works at
Dr. Cozzolino's Office Locations
1
Brandywine Urology Consultants2000 Foulk Rd Ste F, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 652-8990
2
Glasgow Medical Center2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 222, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 652-8990
3
Brandywine Urology Consultants4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 4500, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 652-8990
4
Brandywine Urology Consultants1114 Sandhill Dr, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 652-8990
5
Brandywine Urology Consultants114 Sandhill Dr, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 652-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Principal Life
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cozzolino is one of the finest urologists I have ever had. He was recommended to me by a cousin, a Nurse Practitioner, who worked with him at Christiana Hospital. I've be going to Dr Cozzolino now for just about 10 years. I have Interstitial Cystitis, a rare bladder condition. He treats a number of people with the same condition,staying current with the latest research. Although tremendously busy, he will listen to you and give you the time you need. Very important! He's the best!
About Dr. David Cozzolino, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144278722
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- Dartmouth Hithcock Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cozzolino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cozzolino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cozzolino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cozzolino works at
Dr. Cozzolino has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more.
Dr. Cozzolino speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cozzolino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cozzolino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cozzolino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.