Overview of Dr. David Cozzolino, MD

Dr. David Cozzolino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Cozzolino works at Brandywine Urology Consultants in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Newark, DE and Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.