Dr. David Demangone, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Demangone, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Dr. Demangone works at
Cleveland Medical Institute6025 Commerce Cir, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 944-1414
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
He was amazing with my father. He listened & went over things with him. Took his time with him. He was very laid back & made us feel comfortable. He was able to get my dad on a treatment plan that has helped his pain immensely
- Anesthesiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Allegheny General Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh - Presbyterian Shadyside
- Mercy Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Grove City College
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Demangone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demangone speaks Spanish.
