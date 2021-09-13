See All Psychiatrists in Venice, FL
Dr. David Donahue Jr, DO

Psychiatry
3.4 (20)
Map Pin Small Venice, FL
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Donahue Jr, DO

Dr. David Donahue Jr, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Donahue Jr works at Cornerstone Psychiatric Svs in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Donahue Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cornerstone Psychiatric Services Inc.
    1790 E Venice Ave Ste 204, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 488-8884

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 13, 2021
    It has been great from the very beginning. He is very caring and empathetic. He doesn’t rush you and he truly listens to what you are saying. His office staff are all very friendly, kind, helpful and will do whatever they can to help you if you have a problem. I have been going to this office for over 3 years. I highly recommend him. Best psychiatrist I’ve seen bar none!
    Julie — Sep 13, 2021
    About Dr. David Donahue Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871589028
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Donahue Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donahue Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donahue Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donahue Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donahue Jr works at Cornerstone Psychiatric Svs in Venice, FL. View the full address on Dr. Donahue Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Donahue Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donahue Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Donahue Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donahue Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donahue Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donahue Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

