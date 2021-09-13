Dr. David Donahue Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donahue Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Donahue Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Donahue Jr, DO
Dr. David Donahue Jr, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Donahue Jr's Office Locations
Cornerstone Psychiatric Services Inc.1790 E Venice Ave Ste 204, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 488-8884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It has been great from the very beginning. He is very caring and empathetic. He doesn’t rush you and he truly listens to what you are saying. His office staff are all very friendly, kind, helpful and will do whatever they can to help you if you have a problem. I have been going to this office for over 3 years. I highly recommend him. Best psychiatrist I’ve seen bar none!
About Dr. David Donahue Jr, DO
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donahue Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donahue Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donahue Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donahue Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donahue Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Donahue Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donahue Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donahue Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donahue Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.