Dr. David Dunn, MD
Overview
Dr. David Dunn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine.
Locations
CareATC12633 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 205-1985
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I chose Dr. Dunn for our GP. He's the best family doctor we've had in 25 years. He listens carefully and patiently, is super well informed about developments in the medical world, and genuinely cares about his patients. 100% recommend--tough to find doctors this good.
About Dr. David Dunn, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1265451199
Education & Certifications
- Phlebology Fellowship With J. Theodore King, MD At Oakbrook, Il
- Macneal Meml Hospital
- MacNeal Hospital
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
