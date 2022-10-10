See All Family Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. David Dunn, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Dunn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine.

Dr. Dunn works at CareATC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CareATC
    12633 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 205-1985

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 10, 2022
    Oct 10, 2022
My wife and I chose Dr. Dunn for our GP. He's the best family doctor we've had in 25 years. He listens carefully and patiently, is super well informed about developments in the medical world, and genuinely cares about his patients. 100% recommend--tough to find doctors this good.
Adam S — Oct 10, 2022
    About Dr. David Dunn, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265451199
    Education & Certifications

    • Phlebology Fellowship With J. Theodore King, MD At Oakbrook, Il
    • Macneal Meml Hospital
    • MacNeal Hospital
    • UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

