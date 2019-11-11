See All Hematologists in Mooresville, NC
Dr. David Eagle, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Eagle, MD

Hematology
3.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Eagle, MD

Dr. David Eagle, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Eagle works at Lake Norman Hematology and Oncology Specialists PA in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC and Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Melanie Webb, ACNP
Melanie Webb, ACNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jessica Bell, MD
Dr. Jessica Bell, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Lauri Mares, AGNP
Lauri Mares, AGNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Eagle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Norman Hematology and Oncology Specialists PA
    170 Medical Park Rd Ste 101, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 799-3946
  2. 2
    10030 Gilead Rd Ste 250, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 799-3946
  3. 3
    North Shore Hematology-oncology Associates PC
    365 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bleeding Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eagle?

    Nov 11, 2019
    Professional Knowledgeable yet compassionate. We know that we are in the best hands to treat my husband’s rare cancer. Thank you Dr. Eagle.
    C.A. Hearne, Sr. — Nov 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Eagle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Eagle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eagle to family and friends

    Dr. Eagle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eagle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Eagle, MD.

    About Dr. David Eagle, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134124910
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Fl College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Eagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eagle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eagle has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eagle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eagle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eagle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Eagle, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.