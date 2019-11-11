Overview of Dr. David Eagle, MD

Dr. David Eagle, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Eagle works at Lake Norman Hematology and Oncology Specialists PA in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC and Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.