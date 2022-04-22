Dr. David Echevarria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echevarria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Echevarria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Echevarria, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 67 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Echevarria works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 460, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 879-5010
-
2
Baycare Medical Group Inc4301 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 879-5010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Echevarria has gone above and beyond what any normal doctor has ever done for my family. He even checks via text and won't sleep until he feels you are back on your feet. He is a rare breed in a world full of busy, over-worked doctors. Dr. E Gives me hope for the medical field that one day, more doctors will care like he does.
About Dr. David Echevarria, MD
- General Surgery
- 67 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla College Med and Affil Hosps
- Valley Forge Army Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Echevarria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Echevarria has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Echevarria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Echevarria speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Echevarria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echevarria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echevarria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echevarria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.