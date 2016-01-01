Overview of Dr. David Edmonson, MD

Dr. David Edmonson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Edmonson works at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.