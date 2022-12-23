Dr. David Ellenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ellenberg, MD
Dr. David Ellenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Ophthalmic Specialists of Michigan33400 6 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 421-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Ophthalmic Specialists of Michigan24241 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 561-7255Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I came to see Dr.Ellenberg for a second opinion on my macular hole surgery I had with another retina specialist doctor that was dismissing me at my appointments! Dr. Ellenberg answered all my questions and gave me a treatment plan that I will now follow up with him. I’m very happy I came here , appointment was quick, came in at 7 am and out by 8. Office staff was awesome!! Thank you so much
Dr. Ellenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellenberg accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellenberg has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellenberg.
