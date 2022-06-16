See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Portland, OR
Dr. David Ellis, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Ellis, MD

Dr. David Ellis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Ellis works at Comprehensive Risk Reduction Clinic in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ellis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miles Hassell MD - Lab
    9155 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 215-2110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Portland Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Heart Palpitations
Nausea
Dizziness
Heart Palpitations
Nausea
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Ellis, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023470044
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ellis works at Comprehensive Risk Reduction Clinic in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Ellis’s profile.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

