Dr. David Erfle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
Healthmark Foot and Ankle Associates PC101 N Monroe St, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 933-8644Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Healthmark Foot and Ankle Assocs824 Main St Ste 303, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 933-8644Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Erfle has a great bedside manner and is a very trustworthy doctor. He lays everything out in plain terms and at no time does he condescend. He is thorough and conservative - ideal qualities in a surgeon.
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1164417143
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Erfle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erfle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erfle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erfle has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Stress Fracture of Foot and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erfle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Erfle speaks Polish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Erfle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erfle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erfle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erfle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.