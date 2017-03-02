Overview of Dr. David Erfle, DPM

Dr. David Erfle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.



Dr. Erfle works at Healthmark Foot and Ankle Associates PC in Media, PA with other offices in Phoenixville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Stress Fracture of Foot and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.