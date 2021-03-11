See All Neuroradiologists in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. David Fiorella, MD

Neuroradiology
4.7 (14)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Fiorella, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Fiorella works at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stony Brook University Medical Center
    100 NICOLLS RD, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-1213
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Neuro Endovascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Carotid Angioplasty Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Fiorella, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroradiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467416271
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neur Inst Of St Joseph's Hosp
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    • Sisters Of Charity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fiorella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fiorella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fiorella works at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fiorella’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiorella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiorella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiorella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiorella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

