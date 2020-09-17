Dr. David Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Fischer, MD
Dr. David Fischer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lourdes Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Fischer's Office Locations
Auburn Office711 S Auburn St, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 586-2828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Southridge Office3730 Plaza Way Ste 6400, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 586-2828
Pasco Office9915 Sandifur Pkwy # B, Pasco, WA 99301 Directions (509) 545-8883
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fisher has done all of my shoulder surgery’s (8) my job demands a lot of my shoulders and he’s the only one that I will let do that. He’s awesome
About Dr. David Fischer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1881636009
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Orthopedic Surgeons
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
