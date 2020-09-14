Dr. David Fish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Fish, MD
Dr. David Fish, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their residency with Sinai Hosp/John Hopkins|University of California-Los Angeles
Dr. Fish works at
Dr. Fish's Office Locations
UCLA Spine Center1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 878-6135Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful Doctor. He always has gotten rid of my sciatica pain with his injections,and He makes it a nice experience.
About Dr. David Fish, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1356424741
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hosp/John Hopkins|University of California-Los Angeles
- Fitzsimmons Army Med Ctr
Dr. Fish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fish using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fish works at
Dr. Fish has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fish. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fish.
