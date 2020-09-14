Overview of Dr. David Fish, MD

Dr. David Fish, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their residency with Sinai Hosp/John Hopkins|University of California-Los Angeles



Dr. Fish works at UCLA Spine Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.