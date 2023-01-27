Dr. David Fittingoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fittingoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fittingoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Fittingoff, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Fittingoff works at
Locations
David Fittingoff MD7345 Medical Center Dr Ste 600, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 791-0290
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A very good experience.
About Dr. David Fittingoff, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1902817901
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Hospital
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fittingoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fittingoff accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fittingoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fittingoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fittingoff.
