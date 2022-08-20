Dr. David Flatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Flatt, MD
Overview of Dr. David Flatt, MD
Dr. David Flatt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flatt's Office Locations
- 1 7460 Wolf River Blvd, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 763-0200
Olive Branch Women's Center4250 Bethel Rd Fl 5, Olive Branch, MS 38654 Directions (901) 763-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flatt?
He is an excellent doctor! I first met him when I was in the hospital and knew immediately that I wanted him as my cardiologist. He is thorough and kind and has an excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. David Flatt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1972867422
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine
