Dr. David Franklin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Maryville, TN.
Dr. Franklin's Office Locations
Emotional Health and Recovery907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 977-5535
East Tennessee Medical Group266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 984-3864Tuesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pm
- 3 103 W Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37801 Directions (865) 984-3864
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Franklin performed metatarsal surgery. Would recommend. Very very knowledgeable. Surgery was easier than I expected.
About Dr. David Franklin, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1174576433
Education & Certifications
- Department Of Veterans Affairs Maryland Healthcare System, Baltimore
