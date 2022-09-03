Dr. David Friedberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Friedberg, MD
Overview of Dr. David Friedberg, MD
Dr. David Friedberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Friedberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Friedberg's Office Locations
-
1
David Friedberg MD Inc.3628 E Imperial Hwy Ste 300, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 900-4788
-
2
South County Orthopedic Specialists24331 El Toro Rd Ste 200, Laguna Woods, CA 92637 Directions (949) 767-0801Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 3630 E Imperial Hwy Ste 0406, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 900-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedberg?
Dr. Friedberg was my orthopedist in December when I was struck by a car as a pedestrian. I suffered an unstable tibial plateau fracture. He responded quickly, answered all my questions and concerns, and did a superb job in the repair. I am an emergency physician with 35 years of experience, and hence am aware of his skills and training. Recommend him without reservation. A star physician.
About Dr. David Friedberg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1952629735
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- New Yor Medical College
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedberg works at
Dr. Friedberg has seen patients for Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedberg speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.