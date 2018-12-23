See All Ophthalmologists in West Covina, CA
Super Profile

Dr. David Fuerst, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Fuerst, MD

Dr. David Fuerst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Fuerst works at David J Fuerst MD Medical Group in West Covina, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fuerst's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David J. Fuerst MD Inc.
    1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 312, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 856-2020
  2. 2
    Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
    1300 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 413-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Fuerst, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851376511
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Uc San Francisco-Proctor Fd
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Ill EE Infirm
    Residency
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Brown University Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Fuerst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuerst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fuerst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fuerst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fuerst has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuerst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuerst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuerst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuerst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuerst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

