Overview of Dr. David Fuerst, MD

Dr. David Fuerst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Fuerst works at David J Fuerst MD Medical Group in West Covina, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.