Dr. David Fuerst, MD
Dr. David Fuerst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
David J. Fuerst MD Inc.1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 312, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 856-2020
Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center1300 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (213) 413-3000
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I had surgery by Dr. Fuerst many years ago. It was a surgery that no one else would do. I had radial keratotomy before laser surgery was used to correct vision problems. Because of all the radial incisions, other doctors didn't want to operate. Dr. Fuerst did the surgery and I've had no problems with that eye since then. I lived in Glendale at that time. I've since moved to Pennsylvania and would go back to him in a heartbeat if I needed any surgery.
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Uc San Francisco-Proctor Fd
- U Ill EE Infirm
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Brown University Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Fuerst has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuerst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fuerst speaks Spanish.
