Dr. David Fulton, MD
Overview of Dr. David Fulton, MD
Dr. David Fulton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Fulton works at
Dr. Fulton's Office Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center104 Saluda Pointe Dr Ste 110, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 296-9340
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Dr. Fulton rebuilt bone and repaired nerve damage to my sons hand after a gun accident. It is miraculous and the gifting of surgery that Dr. Fulton has that restored his hand today to full use. He was kind, compassionate, and brilliant. Can't say enough.
About Dr. David Fulton, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1619945540
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulton has seen patients for Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer, Wrist Replacement and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulton.
