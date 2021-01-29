Overview of Dr. David Fulton, MD

Dr. David Fulton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Fulton works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer, Wrist Replacement and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.