Dr. David Gealt, DO

Sports Medicine
Overview of Dr. David Gealt, DO

Dr. David Gealt, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Dr. Gealt works at Cooper Bone & Joint Institute in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gealt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Bone & Joint Institute
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste 203 Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

    Dec 15, 2018
    Dr Gealt has been able to help me after 10 years of chronic back and hip pain. He and his staff are highly recommended.
    K Davis in Burlington, NJ — Dec 15, 2018
    About Dr. David Gealt, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1386733673
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Gealt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gealt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gealt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gealt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gealt works at Cooper Bone & Joint Institute in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gealt’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gealt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gealt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gealt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gealt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

