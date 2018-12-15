Dr. David Gealt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gealt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gealt, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Gealt, DO
Dr. David Gealt, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Dr. Gealt works at
Dr. Gealt's Office Locations
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute900 Centennial Blvd Ste 203 Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gealt?
Dr Gealt has been able to help me after 10 years of chronic back and hip pain. He and his staff are highly recommended.
About Dr. David Gealt, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gealt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gealt accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gealt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gealt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gealt works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gealt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gealt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gealt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gealt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.