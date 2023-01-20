Dr. David Gloss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gloss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gloss, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gloss, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Gloss works at
Locations
-
1
CAMC Neurology415 Morris St Ste 300, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-6441Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
CAMC Pediatric Neurology830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 405, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 388-6950Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gloss?
Dr. Gloss is a knowledgeable critical thinker, who both uses his experience AND information from the patient to tenaciously address neurological issues. And on top of all of that, he is KIND and empathetic. He is the total package.
About Dr. David Gloss, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1821278912
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Tulane University School Of Med
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurocritical Care
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gloss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gloss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gloss works at
Dr. Gloss has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gloss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gloss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gloss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gloss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gloss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.