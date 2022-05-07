Dr. Golden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Golden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Golden, MD
Dr. David Golden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Golden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Golden's Office Locations
-
1
Cedars-sinai Orthopaedics - Robertson200 N Robertson Blvd Ste 205, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 967-1884
-
2
Avors Medical Group42135 10th St W Ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Golden?
Dr. Golden fixed my broken patella with great care. He made me feel confident in his abilities and left minimal scarring. He did a fantastic job
About Dr. David Golden, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1457363947
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golden works at
Dr. Golden has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.