Offers telehealth
Dr. David Gonzalez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center University Hospital and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Legent Orthopedic Hospital, Methodist Hospital Texsan, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital, South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Texas Oaks Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Institute P.A.8299 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 753-2663Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
- Legent Orthopedic Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Texsan
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional,great listener and awesome bedside manners. Explains everything in layman terms, enjoyed my visit with him and will have him do my knee surgery in the next few months. Great choice in going to see him for my knee pain. He exudes confidence which in turn calms my apprehensions
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326080219
Education & Certifications
- Keller Army Community Hospital, West Point, New York
- Brooke Army Med Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center University Hospital
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
