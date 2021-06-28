Overview of Dr. David Gonzalez, MD

Dr. David Gonzalez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center University Hospital and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Legent Orthopedic Hospital, Methodist Hospital Texsan, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital, South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Texas Oaks Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Institute in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Runner's Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.