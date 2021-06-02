Dr. David Goss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Goss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Goss, MD
Dr. David Goss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Goss works at
Dr. Goss' Office Locations
SMOC - Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center and Spine Center Chesapeake501 DISCOVERY DR, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-5145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic100 Wimbledon Sq Ste A, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 539-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goss has performed disc fusion operations on me twice (C5-7 the first time and C3-4 this past time) both times with spectacular results.
About Dr. David Goss, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891793410
Education & Certifications
- Mary Hitchcock Mem Hospital
- Royal Adelaide Hospital
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- University of Virginia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goss accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goss works at
Dr. Goss has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Goss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goss.
