Dr. David Gould, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Gould, MD
Dr. David Gould, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Medical City Fort Worth.
Dr. Gould works at
Dr. Gould's Office Locations
-
1
Metroplex Urology & Transplant Surgery900 Jerome St Ste 304, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions
-
2
Metroplex Urology & Transplant Surgery747 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 348-8399
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He is good surgeon but very rushed to get you out of office visit.
About Dr. David Gould, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114968625
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Saint Johns University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gould has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gould accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gould works at
Dr. Gould has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Bladder Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gould on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gould speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gould, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gould appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.