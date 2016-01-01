Dr. David Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Green, MD
Dr. David Green, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their residency with New York Medical College|Westchester Medical Center
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens5842 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens58-42 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens75-68 187th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions
Internal Medicine56-45 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Green, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1245503523
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College|Westchester Medical Center
- Urology
