Overview of Dr. David Greenblatt, MD

Dr. David Greenblatt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Greenblatt works at Mercy Health Fairfield Internal Medicine in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.