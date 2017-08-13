Dr. David Greenblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Greenblatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Greenblatt, MD
Dr. David Greenblatt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Greenblatt's Office Locations
Internist of Fairfield - Mma5150 Sandy Ln, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 829-2614
Mercy Health Physicians Fairfield Ent.2960 Mack Rd Ste 200, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 924-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greenblatt is an excellent physician who has helped me a lot. He is always on time and though his visit is short, I feel I get what I want and need to know in that time. He is always pleasant and personable.
About Dr. David Greenblatt, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Greenblatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenblatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenblatt has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenblatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.