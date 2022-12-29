See All Otolaryngologists in Naples, FL
Dr. David Greene, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (64)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Greene, MD

Dr. David Greene, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Broken Nose and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greene's Office Locations

    1112 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 203, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 404-0862

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Outer Ear Infection
Broken Nose
Facial Fracture
Outer Ear Infection
Broken Nose
Facial Fracture

Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 29, 2022
    I recently met with Dr. Green for a follow up to a previous appointment. I have seen Dr. Green several times now and each time he is the consummate professional. Helpful and very skilled, his high level of competence is matched by his immediate understanding of all issues. Furthermore, his entire office staff seem to function on the same level of competence combined with compassion and good humour. I would highly recommend.
    About Dr. David Greene, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043262389
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University Med Center
    Residency
    • University of California San Francisco
    Internship
    • University of California-San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • Yale School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greene has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Broken Nose and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

