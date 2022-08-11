See All General Dentists in Abington, PA
Super Profile

Dr. David Guba, DMD

Dentistry
4.2 (31)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Guba, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Abington, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Guba works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Locations

    Abington Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, PC
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 122, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 887-2385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Lynn Keiner — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. David Guba, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689616609
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau Cnty Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Guba, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guba works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Guba’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Guba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

