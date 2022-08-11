Overview

Dr. David Guba, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Abington, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Guba works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.