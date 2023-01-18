Dr. David Gwyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gwyn, MD
Overview of Dr. David Gwyn, MD
Dr. David Gwyn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Gwyn's Office Locations
Advanced Orthopaedic Associates, PA2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 631-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended by my PA Jenny Cline to see Dr. Gwyn about my wrist.
About Dr. David Gwyn, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1053388611
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
