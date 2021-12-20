Overview of Dr. David Harris, MD

Dr. David Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Advanced Urology Institute LLC in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.