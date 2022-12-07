Dr. David Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Hart, MD
Dr. David Hart, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Hart works at
Dr. Hart's Office Locations
Albany Medical College400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 210, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 459-8106
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He normalized my sister's tremors. Awesome doctor
About Dr. David Hart, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U MD
- U Hosp
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Hart has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.