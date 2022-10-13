Dr. David Haueisen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haueisen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Haueisen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Haueisen, MD
Dr. David Haueisen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Haueisen's Office Locations
Signature Orthopedics - South County12639 Old Tesson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 334-1091Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen D Haueisen for multiple trigger fingers, a trigger thumb and recently a gangleon cyst. Aways professional but light and always keeps you informed of what comes next including what your options are.
About Dr. David Haueisen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1497705735
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan
- AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
- AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haueisen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haueisen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haueisen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haueisen has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haueisen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Haueisen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haueisen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haueisen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haueisen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.